Is Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.49 changing hands around $3.02 or 8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.44B. HOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.26% off its 52-week high of $52.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.20, which suggests the last value was 18.94% up since then. When we look at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HOG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Instantly HOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.68 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.35%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is -7.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOG’s forecast low is $39.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harley-Davidson Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.95% over the past 6 months, a 32,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harley-Davidson Inc. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Harley-Davidson Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $691.14 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.28%. The 2021 estimates are for Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.10% per year.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares while 97.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.27%. There are 97.62% institutions holding the Harley-Davidson Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million HOG shares worth $637.37 million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 12.78 million shares worth $585.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. With 4.34 million shares estimated at $198.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 4.26 million shares worth around $168.38 million.