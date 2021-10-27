Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s per share price at $22.11 changed hands at -$3.07 or -12.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. DAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.63% off its 52-week high of $28.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.78, which suggests the last value was 37.68% up since then. When we look at Dana Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 834.68K.

Analysts gave the Dana Incorporated (DAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dana Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) trade information

Instantly DAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.59 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -12.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.27%, with the 5-day performance at -9.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is -8.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAN’s forecast low is $25.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dana Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.21% over the past 6 months, a 487.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dana Incorporated will rise 62.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.19 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Dana Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.99 billion and $2.11 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Dana Incorporated earnings to decrease by -113.80%.

DAN Dividends

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 1.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Dana Incorporated shares while 96.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.51%. There are 96.86% institutions holding the Dana Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.39% of the shares, roughly 16.55 million DAN shares worth $393.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 13.69 million shares worth $325.22 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.1 million shares estimated at $99.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $92.86 million.