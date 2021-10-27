Is CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.60 changed hands at -$7.14 or -7.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.10B. CSGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.13% off its 52-week high of $101.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.31, which suggests the last value was 19.75% up since then. When we look at CoStar Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CSGP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CoStar Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Instantly CSGP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 101.05 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.91%, with the 5-day performance at 3.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is 13.82% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSGP’s forecast low is $98.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.83% for it to hit the projected low.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CoStar Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.69% over the past 6 months, a 7.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CoStar Group Inc. will rise 3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $512.64 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CoStar Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $531.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $444.39 million and $457.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 124.20%. The 2021 estimates are for CoStar Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of CoStar Group Inc. shares while 97.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.97%. There are 97.12% institutions holding the CoStar Group Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 43.68 million CSGP shares worth $3.62 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 34.64 million shares worth $2.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 11.16 million shares estimated at $924.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 10.55 million shares worth around $873.85 million.