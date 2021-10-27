Is Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $96.84 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. ARCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.03% off its 52-week high of $105.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.86, which suggests the last value was 71.23% up since then. When we look at Arch Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 435.76K.

Analysts gave the Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARCH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arch Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.74.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Instantly ARCH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 100.45 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 121.25%, with the 5-day performance at 1.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is 15.88% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCH’s forecast low is $78.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arch Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.33% over the past 6 months, a 158.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 68.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arch Resources Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 355.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $487.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Arch Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $536.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $382.26 million and $360.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Arch Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -268.30%.

ARCH Dividends

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.97% of Arch Resources Inc. shares while 120.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.11%. There are 120.68% institutions holding the Arch Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million ARCH shares worth $82.1 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 1.29 million shares worth $73.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $56.76 million under it, the former controlled 6.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $16.91 million.