Investors Could Make -47.02% On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.70. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $76.18 changing hands around $0.67 or 0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.35B. CPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.04% off its 52-week high of $83.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.79, which suggests the last value was 22.83% up since then. When we look at Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CP as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 76.90 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.90%, with the 5-day performance at 2.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is 12.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPâ€™s forecast low is $89.93 with $112.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -47.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 0.79% over the past 6 months, a 17.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will rise 27.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.67 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.75 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings to increase by 2.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 0.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.92 per year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares while 82.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.17%. There are 82.15% institutions holding the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock share, with TCI Fund Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 55.86 million CP shares worth $4.3 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 38.87 million shares worth $2.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 13.33 million shares estimated at $991.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 8.48 million shares worth around $630.0 million.