Investor Confidence Declines As InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Shares Lose -$0.05

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.81 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $119.06M. IFRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -144.84% off its 52-week high of $6.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 20.64% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 603.18K.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.03 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 4.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $2.11 with $13.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -385.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.91% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.41% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will fall -16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2021 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 38.70%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.89% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 25.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.20%. There are 25.71% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million IFRX shares worth $9.76 million.

Great Point Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 2.2 million shares worth $6.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. With 81600.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 12931.0 shares worth around $38405.0.