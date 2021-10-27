International Paper Company (NYSE: IP): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.02 changed hands at -$3.02 or -5.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.78B. IP’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.49% off its 52-week high of $65.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.48, which suggests the last value was 15.07% up since then. When we look at International Paper Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the International Paper Company (IP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended IP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Paper Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

Instantly IP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 53.96 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is -7.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IP’s forecast low is $47.34 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.36% for it to hit the projected low.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Paper Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.01% over the past 6 months, a 67.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Paper Company will rise 112.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.88 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that International Paper Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.08 billion and $5.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.70%. The 2021 estimates are for International Paper Company earnings to decrease by -60.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.83% per year.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27. The 3.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.05. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of International Paper Company shares while 84.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.70%. There are 84.46% institutions holding the International Paper Company stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.05% of the shares, roughly 47.1 million IP shares worth $2.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.64% or 45.5 million shares worth $2.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. With 11.07 million shares estimated at $678.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 10.64 million shares worth around $652.17 million.