InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 2.75 million InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $4.12 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.53M. NSPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -438.83% off its 52-week high of $22.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 12.62% up since then. When we look at InspireMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 300.87K.

Analysts gave the InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NSPR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InspireMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) trade information

Instantly NSPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.57 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) is -10.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NSPR’s forecast low is $16.50 with $16.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.49% for it to hit the projected low.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InspireMD Inc. will rise 8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InspireMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 722.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for InspireMD Inc. earnings to increase by 90.30%.

NSPR Dividends

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of InspireMD Inc. shares while 15.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.87%. There are 15.43% institutions holding the InspireMD Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.64% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million NSPR shares worth $2.1 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 99768.0 shares worth $1.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 1667.0 shares estimated at $8524.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1440.0 shares worth around $14521.0.