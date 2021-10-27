IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.23 million IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $128.25 changed hands at $4.32 or 3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.86B. INFO’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.52% off its 52-week high of $126.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.64, which suggests the last value was 38.68% up since then. When we look at IHS Markit Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended INFO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IHS Markit Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Instantly INFO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 130.07 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.77%, with the 5-day performance at 1.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is 4.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INFO’s forecast low is $122.00 with $144.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.87% for it to hit the projected low.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IHS Markit Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.86% over the past 6 months, a 12.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IHS Markit Ltd. will rise 7.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that IHS Markit Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $1.19 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2021 estimates are for IHS Markit Ltd. earnings to increase by 76.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.12% per year.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 11 and January 17. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.92% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares while 90.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.72%. There are 90.96% institutions holding the IHS Markit Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 37.89 million INFO shares worth $4.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 26.2 million shares worth $2.95 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 10.13 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 7.99 million shares worth around $899.71 million.