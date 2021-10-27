How Will Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.27 changing hands around $3.0 or 3.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.38B. YNDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.23% off its 52-week high of $82.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.51, which suggests the last value was 28.71% up since then. When we look at Yandex N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Yandex N.V. (YNDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended YNDX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yandex N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Instantly YNDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 79.18 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.61%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is -7.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6429.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YNDX’s forecast low is $4757.51 with $8053.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10060.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5901.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yandex N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.41% over the past 6 months, a -48.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yandex N.V. will fall -82.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yandex N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $789.27 million and $937.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Yandex N.V. earnings to increase by 88.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.90% per year.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.03% of Yandex N.V. shares while 83.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.21%. There are 83.60% institutions holding the Yandex N.V. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 29.48 million YNDX shares worth $1.89 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 14.63 million shares worth $937.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. With 22.55 million shares estimated at $1.48 billion under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 13.08 million shares worth around $925.3 million.