Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP): Don’t Ditch HAPP Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.99 changed hands at $0.09 or 9.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.63M. HAPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.61% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.21K.

Analysts gave the Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HAPP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Instantly HAPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 9.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.45%, with the 5-day performance at 11.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is -1.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HAPP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -203.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -203.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Happiness Biotech Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.86% over the past 6 months, a 1,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Happiness Biotech Group Limited earnings to decrease by -94.40%.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Biotech Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 17.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.05% of Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.38%. There are 1.36% institutions holding the Happiness Biotech Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million HAPP shares worth $0.49 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 84118.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 6115.0 shares estimated at $9661.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.