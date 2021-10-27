Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) Shares Are Up 161.42% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.30 changed hands at $1.01 or 10.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.00M. GRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -241.75% off its 52-week high of $35.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 75.34% up since then. When we look at Gritstone bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRTS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gritstone bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Instantly GRTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.57 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 10.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.42%, with the 5-day performance at 10.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is -10.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRTS’s forecast low is $17.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gritstone bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.53% over the past 6 months, a 63.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gritstone bio Inc. will rise 23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,064.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Gritstone bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $939k and $1.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 138.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Gritstone bio Inc. earnings to increase by 1.00%.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.77% of Gritstone bio Inc. shares while 70.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.75%. There are 70.97% institutions holding the Gritstone bio Inc. stock share, with Versant Venture Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million GRTS shares worth $40.63 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 3.42 million shares worth $31.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $10.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $8.39 million.