First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $112.26 changing hands around $3.32 or 3.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.59B. FSLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.21% off its 52-week high of $112.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.71, which suggests the last value was 39.68% up since then. When we look at First Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended FSLR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. First Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 116.59 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 14.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.34, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSLR’s forecast low is $61.00 with $127.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.66% for it to hit the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.82% over the past 6 months, a 13.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar Inc. will fall -56.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $689.87 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $819.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.50%. The 2021 estimates are for First Solar Inc. earnings to increase by 442.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.90% per year.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.93% of First Solar Inc. shares while 83.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.63%. There are 83.34% institutions holding the First Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.02% of the shares, roughly 14.91 million FSLR shares worth $1.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 8.77 million shares worth $765.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $212.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $234.78 million.