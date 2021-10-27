First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.6 million First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.27 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. AG’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.93% off its 52-week high of $24.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 27.51% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.79 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.26%, with the 5-day performance at 6.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 11.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AG’s forecast low is $10.71 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.29% for it to hit the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.54% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corp. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.03%. The 2021 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 250.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 0.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.58% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 34.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.82%. There are 34.46% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 27.77 million AG shares worth $439.08 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.06% or 7.86 million shares worth $124.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. With 13.16 million shares estimated at $208.01 million under it, the former controlled 5.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held about 4.94% of the shares, roughly 12.68 million shares worth around $200.48 million.