Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 5.98 million Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $210.68 changing hands around $37.22 or 21.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.76B. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.71% off its 52-week high of $229.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $93.49, which suggests the last value was 55.62% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 217.90 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 21.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.15%, with the 5-day performance at -7.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 11.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $209.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $135.00 with $273.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.07% over the past 6 months, a 52.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $342.43 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $370.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.08 million and $264.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Enphase Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.97% per year.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares while 73.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.62%. There are 73.73% institutions holding the Enphase Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 15.01 million ENPH shares worth $2.63 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 11.09 million shares worth $1.95 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.21 million shares estimated at $562.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $472.98 million.