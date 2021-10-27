Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.91 changed hands at -$4.79 or -6.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.81B. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.9% off its 52-week high of $80.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.83, which suggests the last value was 53.6% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DT as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 80.13 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -6.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 6.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $65.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.41% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.61 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $233.23 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to increase by 116.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.40% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 95.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.25%. There are 95.57% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 29.65% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $4.92 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 18.16 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.6 million shares estimated at $327.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million shares worth around $288.15 million.