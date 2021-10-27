Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 4.37 million Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $13.80 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.21B. DB’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.16% off its 52-week high of $15.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.05, which suggests the last value was 34.42% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.84 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.61%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 6.15% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.53, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DB’s forecast low is $10.92 with $18.74 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.58% over the past 6 months, a 1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 102.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.01% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 34.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.78%. There are 34.19% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 98.78 million DB shares worth $1.19 billion.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 67.06 million shares worth $804.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 88.92 million shares estimated at $969.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 27.57 million shares worth around $279.01 million.