Could Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 4.59 million Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $29.96 changed hands at -$0.41 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.96B. HWM’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.26% off its 52-week high of $36.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.57, which suggests the last value was 44.69% up since then. When we look at Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HWM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.31 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.98%, with the 5-day performance at -2.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is -9.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HWM’s forecast low is $36.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Howmet Aerospace Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.72% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Howmet Aerospace Inc. will rise 766.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings to increase by 65.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.80% per year.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12. The 0.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares while 91.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.52%. There are 91.04% institutions holding the Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 41.57 million HWM shares worth $1.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 40.91 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.97 million shares estimated at $352.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million shares worth around $306.0 million.