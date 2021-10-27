Could Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.08 changing hands around $0.54 or 2.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.53B. CAJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.48% off its 52-week high of $25.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.34, which suggests the last value was 21.47% up since then. When we look at Canon Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 329.24K.

Analysts gave the Canon Inc. (CAJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CAJ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canon Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) trade information

Instantly CAJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.34 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.97%, with the 5-day performance at -14.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is -12.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAJ’s forecast low is $19.26 with $30.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canon Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.65% over the past 6 months, a 144.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canon Inc. will rise 214.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.47 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Canon Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.83 billion and $9.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Canon Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

CAJ Dividends

Canon Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 3.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.77. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canon Inc. shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.36%. There are 1.36% institutions holding the Canon Inc. stock share, with First Trust Advisors Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million CAJ shares worth $56.49 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 2.07 million shares worth $46.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-US Managed Volatility Fund. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $59.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-US Managed Volatility Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $3.19 million.