Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.73 changed hands at -$1.43 or -5.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $945.73M. CLAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.06% off its 52-week high of $32.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.08, which suggests the last value was 47.33% up since then. When we look at Clarus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 150.82K.

Analysts gave the Clarus Corporation (CLAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) trade information

Instantly CLAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.19 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.82%, with the 5-day performance at -4.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is 1.64% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLAR’s forecast low is $30.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.89% over the past 6 months, a 108.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarus Corporation will rise 13.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clarus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $102.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.49 million and $75.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Clarus Corporation earnings to decrease by -70.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CLAR Dividends

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12. The 0.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.77% of Clarus Corporation shares while 77.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.07%. There are 77.35% institutions holding the Clarus Corporation stock share, with Brown Advisory Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million CLAR shares worth $78.2 million.

Greenhouse Funds, LLLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 2.68 million shares worth $69.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $25.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $21.54 million.