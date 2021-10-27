China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 16.46 million China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.13 or 19.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.25M. CJJD’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.0% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 263.14K.

Analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CJJD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9825 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 19.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.79%, with the 5-day performance at 29.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 15.94% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CJJD’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -775.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -775.0% for it to hit the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.80%. The 2021 estimates are for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.64% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares while 17.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.25%. There are 17.99% institutions holding the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million CJJD shares worth $5.42 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.19% or 1.75 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 47150.0 shares estimated at $52808.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.