Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.36 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.62B. CHNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.34% off its 52-week high of $24.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.79, which suggests the last value was 35.44% up since then. When we look at Change Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CHNG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Change Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Instantly CHNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.99 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHNG’s forecast low is $25.75 with $25.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Change Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.85% over the past 6 months, a 16.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $837.21 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Change Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $861.12 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Change Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 13.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares while 97.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.50%. There are 97.08% institutions holding the Change Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 19.18% of the shares, roughly 59.62 million CHNG shares worth $1.37 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 21.91 million shares worth $504.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $140.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $130.83 million.