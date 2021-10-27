BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) : Investors Should Not Dump BCTX Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.11 million BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.87 changed hands at $0.23 or 3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.80M. BCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.71% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.00 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is -11.47% down.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.64% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares while 43.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.49%. There are 43.90% institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.21% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million BCTX shares worth $4.27 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 0.57 million shares worth $3.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 4862.0 shares estimated at $24698.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.