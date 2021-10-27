BGCP Stock Forecast 2021: BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) Is Weak With A -27.04% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.51 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.07B. BGCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.15% off its 52-week high of $6.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.44, which suggests the last value was 55.72% up since then. When we look at BGC Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Analysts gave the BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BGC Partners Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

Instantly BGCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.61 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 4.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BGCP’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.04% for it to hit the projected low.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BGC Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.27% over the past 6 months, a 6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BGC Partners Inc. will rise 36.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BGC Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $458.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.00%. The 2021 estimates are for BGC Partners Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.50% per year.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.64% of BGC Partners Inc. shares while 65.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.07%. There are 65.64% institutions holding the BGC Partners Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 30.97 million BGCP shares worth $175.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 24.86 million shares worth $140.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.05 million shares estimated at $43.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $37.82 million.