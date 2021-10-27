BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 3.56 million BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $29.57 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.24B. BXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.36% off its 52-week high of $35.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.16, which suggests the last value was 25.06% up since then. When we look at BancorpSouth Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.46K.

Analysts gave the BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BXS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BancorpSouth Bank’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) trade information

Instantly BXS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.18 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is -2.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BXS’s forecast low is $31.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.84% for it to hit the projected low.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BancorpSouth Bank share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.87% over the past 6 months, a 17.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BancorpSouth Bank will fall -7.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -155.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $265.08 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $402.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $265.86 million and $255.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.10%. The 2021 estimates are for BancorpSouth Bank earnings to decrease by -8.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

BXS Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.21 per year.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.63% of BancorpSouth Bank shares while 62.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.21%. There are 62.70% institutions holding the BancorpSouth Bank stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.84% of the shares, roughly 12.15 million BXS shares worth $394.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 9.8 million shares worth $318.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $94.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $73.33 million.