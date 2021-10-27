Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.66 million Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.61 changed hands at $0.81 or 28.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $141.37M. AXLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.47% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 23.82% up since then. When we look at Axcella Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 58.47K.

Analysts gave the Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AXLA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Axcella Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.40 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 28.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.44%, with the 5-day performance at 28.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is 17.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXLA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -675.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axcella Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.83% over the past 6 months, a 2.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axcella Health Inc. will fall -35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.50% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Axcella Health Inc. earnings to increase by 49.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.96% of Axcella Health Inc. shares while 63.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.40%. There are 63.74% institutions holding the Axcella Health Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 32.87% of the shares, roughly 12.55 million AXLA shares worth $50.32 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.82% or 5.66 million shares worth $22.69 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $7.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.41 million.