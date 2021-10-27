ATHE Stock Forecast 2021: Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) Remains Strong With -207.69% Downside

In the last trading session, 8.07 million Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.47M. ATHE’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.38% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 16.15% up since then. When we look at Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATHE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Instantly ATHE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is -0.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings to increase by 40.00%.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares while 2.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 2.47% institutions holding the Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million ATHE shares worth $0.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 12128.0 shares estimated at $16494.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.