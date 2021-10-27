Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Shares Are Down -56.78% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.16 or 5.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $327.99M. AWH’s current price is a discount, trading about -244.44% off its 52-week high of $10.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.78K.

Analysts gave the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AWH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Instantly AWH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.32 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.78%, with the 5-day performance at -8.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is -14.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AWH’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -292.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -292.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.67% over the past 6 months, a -44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 million and $1.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.00%.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.00% of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares while 32.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.14%. There are 32.31% institutions holding the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.72% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million AWH shares worth $48.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 4.65 million shares worth $26.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $6.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $8.07 million.