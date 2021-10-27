Are Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $266.96 changing hands around $14.76 or 5.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.36B. SPOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.13% off its 52-week high of $387.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $201.68, which suggests the last value was 24.45% up since then. When we look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SPOT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 278.00 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 8.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $259.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPOT’s forecast low is $148.78 with $343.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spotify Technology S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.81% over the past 6 months, a 69.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spotify Technology S.A. will rise 66.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.89 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Spotify Technology S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.41 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Spotify Technology S.A. earnings to decrease by -201.30%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.30% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares while 60.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.55%. There are 60.62% institutions holding the Spotify Technology S.A. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.73% of the shares, roughly 21.03 million SPOT shares worth $5.63 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 18.68 million shares worth $5.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 5.49 million shares estimated at $1.69 billion under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $749.71 million.