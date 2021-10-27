Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $10.35 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.77B. FOLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.31% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.60, which suggests the last value was 16.91% up since then. When we look at Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Analysts gave the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FOLD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Instantly FOLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.05 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.18%, with the 5-day performance at -4.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is -3.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOLD’s forecast low is $12.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.17% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.11 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $86.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 27.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 105.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.74%. There are 105.20% institutions holding the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 24.73 million FOLD shares worth $238.39 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 23.12 million shares worth $222.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.48 million shares estimated at $72.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million shares worth around $63.75 million.