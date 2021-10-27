Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.52 changed hands at -$0.52 or -3.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.55B. AQN’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.0% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.42, which suggests the last value was 0.69% up since then. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AQN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Instantly AQN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.24 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is -0.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AQN’s forecast low is $16.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.10% over the past 6 months, a 10.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. earnings to increase by 32.40%.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15. The 4.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares while 53.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.81%. There are 53.72% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 40.89 million AQN shares worth $647.64 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 28.91 million shares worth $457.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.25 million shares estimated at $153.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million shares worth around $129.79 million.