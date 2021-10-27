AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 95.75 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.21 changing hands around $4.05 or 187.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.20M. AGRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.07% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 71.82% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 622.60K.

Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.83 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 187.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.15%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -8.86% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGRI’s forecast low is $9.40 with $9.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.37% for it to hit the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. earnings to increase by 25.60%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.60% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.39% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 36480.0 AGRI shares worth $81350.0.

With 5436.0 shares estimated at $12828.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.