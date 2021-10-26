XNET Stock Forecast 2021: Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) Is Weak With A -289.61% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.08 changing hands around $0.08 or 2.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $207.75M. XNET’s current price is a discount, trading about -264.29% off its 52-week high of $11.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 17.21% up since then. When we look at Xunlei Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.53K.

Analysts gave the Xunlei Limited (XNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XNET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xunlei Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Instantly XNET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.81%, with the 5-day performance at 6.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XNET’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -289.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -289.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Xunlei Limited earnings to increase by 73.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.59% of Xunlei Limited shares while 14.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.67%. There are 14.57% institutions holding the Xunlei Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 2.88 million XNET shares worth $13.14 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 1.68 million shares worth $7.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $6.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $2.5 million.