XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.69 changing hands around $0.15 or 2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $793.60M. XL’s current price is a discount, trading about -515.11% off its 52-week high of $35.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.23, which suggests the last value was 8.08% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.74 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -10.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.45% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.34 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.89 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by -283.90%.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.72% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 16.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.81%. There are 16.94% institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.80% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million XL shares worth $78.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 3.63 million shares worth $30.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $26.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $23.06 million.