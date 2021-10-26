Will NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.70 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $881.39M. DNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.58% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 47.66% up since then. When we look at NOW Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 872.89K.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

Instantly DNOW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.52 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.52%, with the 5-day performance at -15.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 4.04% up.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOW Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.50% over the past 6 months, a 96.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOW Inc. will rise 112.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $422.8 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that NOW Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $415 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320.37 million and $319 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2021 estimates are for NOW Inc. earnings to decrease by -340.20%.

DNOW Dividends

NOW Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of NOW Inc. shares while 96.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.53%. There are 96.53% institutions holding the NOW Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.97% of the shares, roughly 17.66 million DNOW shares worth $167.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.48% or 11.59 million shares worth $109.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.36 million shares estimated at $56.3 million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $29.58 million.