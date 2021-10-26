Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.33 million Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $34.00 changed hands at $6.0 or 21.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.35B. SSYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.5% off its 52-week high of $56.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.48, which suggests the last value was 63.29% up since then. When we look at Stratasys Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 898.40K.

Analysts gave the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SSYS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.00 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 21.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.09%, with the 5-day performance at 24.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 52.47% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SSYS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stratasys Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.15% over the past 6 months, a 8.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stratasys Ltd. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -123.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.08 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Stratasys Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $157.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.89 million and $142.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Stratasys Ltd. earnings to increase by 28.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.00% per year.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.05% of Stratasys Ltd. shares while 73.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.04%. There are 73.51% institutions holding the Stratasys Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.67% of the shares, roughly 8.87 million SSYS shares worth $229.43 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 4.68 million shares worth $120.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $81.65 million under it, the former controlled 6.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 4.03% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $45.03 million.