Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of ZK International Group Co. Ltd.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at $0.22 or 8.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.65M. ZKIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -440.74% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 46.3% up since then. When we look at ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.56K.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.00 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 8.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -8.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.20%.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 31.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.02% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 2.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.17%. There are 2.80% institutions holding the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million ZKIN shares worth $0.76 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 25228.0 shares estimated at $90568.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 13694.0 shares worth around $49161.0.