SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Stock Could Reward Investors With A 48.16% Gain

In the last trading session, 1.24 million SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s per share price at $12.77 changed hands at $0.84 or 7.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $449.63M. SD’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.74% off its 52-week high of $14.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 87.31% up since then. When we look at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 879.37K.

Analysts gave the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Instantly SD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.05 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 7.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 311.94%, with the 5-day performance at 8.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 10.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -92.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SD’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 48.16% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.16% for it to hit the projected low.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2021 estimates are for SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 38.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares while 51.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.62%. There are 51.48% institutions holding the SandRidge Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.17% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million SD shares worth $30.26 million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 3.17 million shares worth $19.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $5.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $2.84 million.