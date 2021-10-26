RWLK Stock Forecast 2021: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Remains Strong With -167.18% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.9 million ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.59M. RWLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -358.02% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 23.66% up since then. When we look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.09 million.

Analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RWLK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is -34.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RWLK’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -167.18% for it to hit the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.15% over the past 6 months, a 65.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $747k and $1.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.40%. The 2021 estimates are for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings to increase by 69.50%.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares while 9.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.71%. There are 9.50% institutions holding the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million RWLK shares worth $2.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.22% or 1.03 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 51610.0 shares worth around $97542.0.