Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.41 changing hands around $0.52 or 2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.66B. RSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.01% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 55.77% up since then. When we look at Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RSI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.83 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.51%, with the 5-day performance at 4.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is 6.31% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RSI’s forecast low is $15.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rush Street Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.37% over the past 6 months, a -2,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.64 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $135.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75 million and $100.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Rush Street Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 113.70%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.25% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares while 69.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.65%. There are 69.89% institutions holding the Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million RSI shares worth $58.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 3.8 million shares worth $46.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $31.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $17.3 million.