Performance & Trends Of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Stock

In the last trading session, 3.71 million Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at $0.18 or 9.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.23M. AEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1352.71% off its 52-week high of $29.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 18.72% up since then. When we look at Alset EHome International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.99 million.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.17 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is -12.12% down.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Alset EHome International Inc. earnings to increase by 35.30%.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 07.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.08% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares while 2.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.33%. There are 2.77% institutions holding the Alset EHome International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million AEI shares worth $1.42 million.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 40626.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 22050.0 shares estimated at $89743.0 under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 10040.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.