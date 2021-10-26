PAE Incorporated Stock Forecast 2021: PAE Incorporated Is Weak With -51.67% Downside

In the latest trading session, 4.31 million PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.89 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $918.05M. PAE’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.09% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.62, which suggests the last value was 43.17% up since then. When we look at PAE Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the PAE Incorporated (PAE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PAE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PAE Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

Instantly PAE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 70.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.94 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.63%, with the 5-day performance at 70.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) is 73.64% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAE’s forecast low is $13.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.45% for it to hit the projected low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PAE Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.49% over the past 6 months, a 238.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PAE Incorporated will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 357.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $780.61 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PAE Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $790.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $671.99 million and $787.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for PAE Incorporated earnings to increase by 255.60%.

PAE Dividends

PAE Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.25% of PAE Incorporated shares while 89.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.69%. There are 89.56% institutions holding the PAE Incorporated stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 22.48% of the shares, roughly 20.92 million PAE shares worth $186.18 million.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 8.13 million shares worth $72.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $37.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $19.73 million.