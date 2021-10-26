MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Stock Could Make A 97.18% Gain

In the last trading session, 3.65 million MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.75. With the company’s per share price at $8.86 changed hands at $0.17 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. MVIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.03% off its 52-week high of $28.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 82.84% up since then. When we look at MicroVision Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Analysts gave the MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MVIS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MicroVision Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.76 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.68%, with the 5-day performance at -4.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is -27.85% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3444.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVIS’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 97.18% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 97.18% for it to hit the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MicroVision Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.05% over the past 6 months, a -160.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MicroVision Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $820k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MicroVision Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 297.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2021 estimates are for MicroVision Inc. earnings to increase by 59.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of MicroVision Inc. shares while 14.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.93%. There are 14.77% institutions holding the MicroVision Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million MVIS shares worth $35.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 2.44 million shares worth $13.12 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.13 million shares estimated at $22.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $11.61 million.