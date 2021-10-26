Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 3.95 million Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $333.42 changed hands at -$42.91 or -11.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.81B. LMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.07% off its 52-week high of $396.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $319.81, which suggests the last value was 4.08% up since then. When we look at Lockheed Martin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended LMT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) trade information

Instantly LMT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 378.10 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -11.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.01%, with the 5-day performance at 3.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is 7.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $421.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LMT’s forecast low is $375.00 with $462.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lockheed Martin Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.83% over the past 6 months, a -9.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lockheed Martin Corporation will fall -59.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.16 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Lockheed Martin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $17.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.5 billion and $17.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Lockheed Martin Corporation earnings to increase by 11.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.35% per year.

LMT Dividends

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 2.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 11.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.54 per year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 75.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.43%. There are 75.37% institutions holding the Lockheed Martin Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.51% of the shares, roughly 40.17 million LMT shares worth $15.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 21.37 million shares worth $8.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 6.67 million shares estimated at $2.52 billion under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $1.92 billion.