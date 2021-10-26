LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.27. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.06 changing hands around $0.09 or 4.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.74M. LPTHâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -164.56% off its 52-week high of $5.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 14.08% up since then. When we look at LightPath Technologies Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 249.25K.

Analysts gave the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LightPath Technologies Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Instantly LPTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0630 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 4.57% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.74%, with the 5-day performance at -2.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is -15.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LPTHâ€™s forecast low is $3.10 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -94.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.49% for it to hit the projected low.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LightPath Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -27.57% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LightPath Technologies Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $9.79 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.97 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.10%. The 2021 estimates are for LightPath Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -483.60%.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares while 28.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.30%. There are 28.07% institutions holding the LightPath Technologies Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million LPTH shares worth $2.97 million.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.14% or 1.12 million shares worth $2.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.5 million.