Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Is Forecast To Drop -18.39% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.67 changed hands at $1.24 or 10.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.06B. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.23% off its 52-week high of $15.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.69, which suggests the last value was 39.31% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LICY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.73 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 10.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.30%, with the 5-day performance at 10.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 15.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LICY’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $13.04 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

