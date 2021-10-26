Let’s Jump Into The Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.81 changing hands around $0.55 or 3.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.18B. RXRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.59% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.50, which suggests the last value was 12.28% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 587.31K.

Analysts gave the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RXRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.01 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.66%, with the 5-day performance at -5.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -25.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RXRX’s forecast low is $30.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -59.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.22 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.20%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 13.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.76% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 71.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.09%. There are 71.62% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 22.06 million RXRX shares worth $507.63 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 3.86 million shares worth $140.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 2.58 million shares estimated at $59.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $42.44 million.