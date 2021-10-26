IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 7.57 million IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.46M. IZEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.33% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 71.18% up since then. When we look at IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IZEA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Instantly IZEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.82%, with the 5-day performance at 21.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 14.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IZEA’s forecast low is $4.15 with $4.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.22% for it to hit the projected low.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IZEA Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.67% over the past 6 months, a 72.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IZEA Worldwide Inc. will rise 33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.04 million and $6.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.40%. The 2021 estimates are for IZEA Worldwide Inc. earnings to increase by 13.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.70% of IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares while 2.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.12%. There are 2.88% institutions holding the IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million IZEA shares worth $1.44 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $6.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $1.4 million.