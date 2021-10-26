Is Romeo Power Inc.’s (NYSE: RMO) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 5.88 million Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.31 or -6.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $659.92M. RMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -806.76% off its 52-week high of $38.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 4.66% up since then. When we look at Romeo Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.00 on Monday, 10/25/21 subtracted -6.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.55%, with the 5-day performance at -2.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -11.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -179.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Romeo Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.83% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Romeo Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $9.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 103.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Romeo Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.70%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.96% of Romeo Power Inc. shares while 27.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.45%. There are 27.52% institutions holding the Romeo Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.72% of the shares, roughly 7.67 million RMO shares worth $62.46 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 5.63 million shares worth $45.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $18.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $19.75 million.