Is Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 4.51 million Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.06 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.02B. ET’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.81% off its 52-week high of $11.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 50.5% up since then. When we look at Energy Transfer LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.47 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ET as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Instantly ET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.20 on Monday, 10/25/21 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 7.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ET’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Transfer LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.67% over the past 6 months, a 908.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Transfer LP will rise 196.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.86 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Transfer LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $15.89 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Energy Transfer LP earnings to decrease by -118.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.90% per year.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 6.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 6.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.87 per year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.83% of Energy Transfer LP shares while 38.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.67%. There are 38.07% institutions holding the Energy Transfer LP stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 152.98 million ET shares worth $1.63 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 69.0 million shares worth $733.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 61.77 million shares estimated at $611.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 32.92 million shares worth around $325.92 million.